UnlimitedIP 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $365,865.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $2.84 million and $365,865.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00070345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00909314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00049969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.14 or 0.04361764 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017967 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

