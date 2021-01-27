Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 6.3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 3,980,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,813,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $326.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 761,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 71,888 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $136,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.