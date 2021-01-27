Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Major Shareholder Eric Semler Acquires 109,417 Shares of Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 109,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $263,694.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eric Semler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Eric Semler purchased 200,000 shares of Urban One stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $830,000.00.

NASDAQ UONE opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Urban One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $278.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

