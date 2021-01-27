USDX (USDX) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007907 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 96.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/