USDX (USDX) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007907 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001919 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007230 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- VNDC (VNDC) traded 96.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- BlockStamp (BST) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.
USDX Profile
USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the
SHA-256
hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “
USDX Coin Trading
USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
