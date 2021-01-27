Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Trading 12.3% Higher

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) shares were up 12.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 434,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 284,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Usio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Usio had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,627. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 96,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $173,076.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,104,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,253.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 529,248 shares of company stock worth $1,053,391. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Usio stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 174.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Usio worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

