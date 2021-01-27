Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 7.1%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.17. 5,295,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 6,820,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $343.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Uxin during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Uxin during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Uxin by 31.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 89,260 shares in the last quarter.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

