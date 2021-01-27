V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1-9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.17 billion.V.F. also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.30-1.30 EPS.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50. V.F. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Get V.F. alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.17.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.