V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,135 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,484 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

