V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 241.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 382.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in ASML by 152.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.25.

ASML stock opened at $549.00 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $573.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $499.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

