V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,550 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 4,753.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -654.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

