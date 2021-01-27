V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $523,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after buying an additional 437,860 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after buying an additional 1,308,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after buying an additional 1,014,969 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after buying an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after buying an additional 557,968 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

