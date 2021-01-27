V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $652,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $257.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.51. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

