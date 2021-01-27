V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $2,082,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $4,785,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $261.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $262.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.57.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

