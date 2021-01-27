V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,664 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,070,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.35.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

