V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,546 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,781 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

STM opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

