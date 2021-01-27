V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Allstate by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in The Allstate by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 28,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

