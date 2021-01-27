V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 61.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 271.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,269,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,820.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $91.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,759 shares of company stock worth $6,673,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

