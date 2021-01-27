V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,670,000 after buying an additional 563,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,966 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $95.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.