VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $2.33. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 269,769 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 22.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

