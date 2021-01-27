Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.76

Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.76 and traded as high as $18.78. Valeo shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 15,301 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLEEY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

