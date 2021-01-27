Valero Energy (VLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VLO opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,937.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

