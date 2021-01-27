Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $16.92

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.92, but opened at $15.20. Valhi shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 76 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $429.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.30). Valhi had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $458.60 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Valhi by 63.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 71.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valhi by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.