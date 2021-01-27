Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,039,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 101,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,746,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 158,239 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 406,401 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

