Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

