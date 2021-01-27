Valvoline (VVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Valvoline to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

