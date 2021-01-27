VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 8,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 18,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.55% of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

