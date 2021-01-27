Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,577,000 after acquiring an additional 84,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 452,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,952. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.