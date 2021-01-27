Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.5% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,583. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $369.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.71.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

