Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886,502 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,569 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,805,000 after buying an additional 1,124,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,798,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,283,000 after buying an additional 638,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.62. The company had a trading volume of 42,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,190. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.388 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

