Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.4% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $211.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.