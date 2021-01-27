Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

