Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,163,000 after acquiring an additional 884,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after acquiring an additional 562,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,667.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 406,609 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

