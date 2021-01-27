Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.87. 9,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,932. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

