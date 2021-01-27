Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH remained flat at $$61.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,481. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.401 dividend. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

