Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,253,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,630. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $210.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.94.

