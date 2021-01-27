Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is JJJ Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.8% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JJJ Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $55.41. 9,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,557. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.68.

