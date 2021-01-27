Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.37 and last traded at $105.39. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $105.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.32 and its 200 day moving average is $90.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 85,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

