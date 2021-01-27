Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 949,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,924,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 735,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.9% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 350,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,746 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $119.33. 27,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,934. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $124.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.73.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

