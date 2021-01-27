Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $121.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.89 and a 200 day moving average of $110.73. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $124.14.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

