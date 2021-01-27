Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.7% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $121.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.89 and a 200 day moving average of $110.73. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.