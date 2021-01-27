Vantage Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.31. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

