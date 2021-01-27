Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,911. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.27. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

