Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Trading Up 5.6%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 108,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 70,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,899,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,481,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,180,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,589,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,265,000.

About Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

