Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) shares fell 13.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. 940,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 785,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNTR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $427.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.76 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. Analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Venator Materials news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 37.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 182.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 27.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

