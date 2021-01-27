Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Trading Down 5.9%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 1,925,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,526,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

VERO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.62.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 104.71% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Venus Concept by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.