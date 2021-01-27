Veracity Capital LLC Sells 49,296 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,296 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 553,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,111,000 after purchasing an additional 197,197 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

