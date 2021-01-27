VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,893,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,711,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 64.3% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after buying an additional 505,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 78.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,078,000 after buying an additional 378,516 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 6.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 718,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,228,000 after buying an additional 46,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.37. 3,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,345. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.71. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30.

Several analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,530,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,185 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,623.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

