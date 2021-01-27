Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. 215,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,378. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

