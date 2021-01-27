Vertcoin Hits Market Cap of $11.17 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.17 million and $122,228.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,002.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.97 or 0.04135044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00404451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $383.50 or 0.01237006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00524845 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00416345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.37 or 0.00259250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00022622 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,465,497 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

