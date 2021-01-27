Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $224.70 and last traded at $225.25. Approximately 2,545,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,840,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.64.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.52 and a 200-day moving average of $247.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

